A bill to make abortion a constitutional right goes to a vote in the French Senate

PARIS (AP) — France’s Senate is voting on a bill meant to enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in the French Constitution. The measure was promised by President Emmanuel Macron following a rollback on rulings in the United States. Wednesday’s vote comes after the lower house, the National Assembly overwhelmingly approved the proposal in January. A majority of senators appear to be in favor of the constitutional change, but some conservatives have criticized its wording, casting doubt over the outcome of the vote. None of the major political parties represented in the French Parliament is questioning the right to abortion.

