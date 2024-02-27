Harris Health’s Innovative ‘Hospital at Home’ Service Enhances Patient Experience in Houston

By Francis Page, Jr.

Feb. 27, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Harris Health System is redefining patient care in Houston with the initiation of its pioneering ‘Hospital at Home’ service, which commenced on February 26. This service is a trailblazer in the region, offering patients who require hospital-level care the luxury of receiving it in the familiar comfort of their homes.

This groundbreaking program aims to alleviate the strain on emergency departments by creating more accessibility for patients and streamlining the flow of patient care. Harris Health’s initiative aligns with the successes reported by the National Institutes of Health, where home-based hospital programs have shown improved clinical outcomes and reduced readmission rates.

The service targets patients with conditions that require hospital care but are not life-threatening, such as urinary tract infections, cellulitis, and hypertensive urgency. By treating these conditions at home, Harris Health aims to free up hospital beds for more critical cases. Participation is voluntary and requires the patient to have a stable home environment with basic amenities.

Dr. Shazia Sheikh, the medical director of Harris Health Hospital at Home and an assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine, emphasizes the benefit of reducing wait times in emergency centers. She envisions a more efficient system where home treatment increases overall hospital capacity.

Eligible patients are identified at emergency centers, and upon consent and qualification, are transported home by a dedicated Harris Health team. This team, which includes doctors or nurse practitioners, provides up to two daily visits and remains on call around the clock.

Rohan Dwivedi, the director of operations for the service, highlights the cost-effectiveness and comprehensive care provided by the Hospital at Home team, mirroring the in-hospital experience. The program not only saves on healthcare costs but also reallocates funds to enhance other services within the Harris Health system.

Each patient in the program receives a web-based tablet for constant connectivity with their healthcare providers. In cases where patients require escalated care, transport to the hospital is promptly arranged. The initial aim is to consistently manage four patients at home, with plans to expand significantly as the program proves its efficacy. Amy Smith, senior vice president of Care Integration and Transition at Harris Health, sees the program as a calling, extending the hospital’s reach into the community and broadening the spectrum of patient care. The anticipated benefits include heightened patient satisfaction, reduced hospital stays, and decreased readmittance rates, alongside the cost savings of in-home care versus hospital admission.

The program is not just about care today but also about the future. With a robust infrastructure comprising IT, pharmacy services, and a growing clinical team, the Hospital at Home Program is poised to set a precedent for emergency and hospital care across the nation.

Dr. Sheikh expresses pride in the dedicated team and optimism that Harris Health’s Hospital at Home Program will serve as an exemplar for improved healthcare delivery.

For the readers of Houston Style Magazine, this initiative by Harris Health System embodies a transformative approach to healthcare, where quality, comfort, and efficiency are the cornerstones of patient-centric care.

