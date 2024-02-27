Colorado Springs Rep. asked to leave House floor after ‘deadnaming’ trans woman from podium

COLORADO (KRDO) -- A gender identity bill is still up for vote after controversy on the house floor halted proceedings. The controversy surrounds a Colorado Springs representative who was asked to leave after calling a transgender woman by their former name.

Under current Colorado law convicted felons are only able to change their name if they have quote "good cause." This new bill would make changing a name to conform to "gender identity" one of those "good" or acceptable causes.

The controversy this week deals with a proposed amendment to that bill.

Yesterday, a democratic representative proposed the bill titled "name change to conform with gender identity" be called "Tiara's law." The name was meant to honor Tiara Latrice Kelley, a trans woman and drag performer at Club Q. However, Rep. Scott Bottoms took issue with the amendment arguing a bill should not be named after a convicted felon.

On the house floor, Bottoms began to read Tiara's criminal record this prompted the speaker of the house Julie McCluskie to call for a recess.

Bottoms told KRDO13 that McCluskey told him not to "deadname" or refer to Tiara by her previous name before she transitioned.

"After that conversation with the speaker when she expressed, hey, you cannot dead name. Why did you choose to say Tiara's former name anyway," Bottoms said. "Because his name is Duane. And this was my point. He has a record. I don't have to go by gender ideology. I don't agree with it. I don't believe in it. There are two sexes. It is male and female, x, x, chromosome, x, y chromosome, nothing else."

The amendment to name this bill "Tiara's law" failed in the House yesterday.

Bottoms says he believed lawmakers would vote on the bill today but as of now, they haven't.

We reached out to speaker McCluskie for comment today but haven't heard back.