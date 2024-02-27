Cañon City PD reports increase in theft from vehicles, including law enforcement vehicles

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) is reporting a "significant increase in vehicle trespass complaints resulting in personal property losses."

The CCPD said a number of items have been reported stolen, including firearms. The theft of these firearms, like many of the other vehicle break-ins, was reportedly from unlocked vehicles in most cases, the department said.

According to the CCPD, the thefts have escalated over the last few weeks to targeting known law enforcement vehicles with firearms in them. The department said they are "very concerned" because they believe the suspects are now armed and property crimes can quickly escalate into crimes of violence.

The CCPD is urging the community to be sure to lock vehicles and remove valuable items or cover them.

The CCPD is asking the community to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary in their neighborhood, particularly if it is happening at "odd hours of the evening or early morning hours."

If you have information about vehicle break-ins in the community, you are asked to contact the CCPD at (719) 429-0379 or Crime Stoppers at (719)275-STOP.