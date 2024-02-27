Ballot drop-off deadline ahead of Colorado’s presidential primary next week

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The deadline to mail-in ballots for the Super Tuesday presidential primaries has passed but there are still options for voters who need to get their ballots in.

'Super Tuesday' presidential primaries take place on Tuesday, March 5th. While the Colorado Secretary of State's office says it's too late to mail in ballots voters can come here or to any drop box voting center to cast their vote.

Colorado is just 1 of 15 states holding its presidential primary election on Super Tuesday. Ballots were mailed to Coloradans who registered to vote or updated their voter registration before yesterday, Feb. 26th. Now starting today, Feb. 27th, Coloradans can still register to vote and receive a ballot. But they must be dropped off at a drop box or vote in-person at a voting center.

Coloradans who are affiliated with the republican or democratic party will receive only the ballot of that party. Unaffiliated voters will receive a ballot for each party but they can only vote one of those ballots for their vote to be counted. Voters affiliated with a minor party will not receive a ballot. Voters have until 7 p.m. on election day, next Tuesday, March 5th, to return ballots.

For a list of drop-off locations in El Paso County, click here.