Australian-born editor of Vogue China to step down

(CNN) — Vogue China editorial director Margaret Zhang has announced that she is stepping down just three years after becoming the youngest person to lead any of the fashion bible’s 28 editions.

In a hand-written note posted to various social media channels in both English and Chinese on Monday, the Australian-born editor said she had decided to “wrap up at Vogue and jump into the next chapter of my career.”

“I am immensely proud of the radical evolution that we have driven at Vogue China over the past three years, expanding its impact from its print beginnings to becoming a multimedia bridge for creative culture — China to the world, the world to China,” added Zhang.

Zhang’s appointment as Vogue China’s editorial director in 2021 came as something of a surprise. Then 27, she had never edited a major fashion publication, but instead rose to prominence as a blogger in Sydney — and as a model, photographer and consultant for brands like Moncler and Mulberry.

Her online profile and social media presence (Zhang now has over 2 million followers on Instagram) brought her to Vogue’s attention, with the US edition’s longtime editor-in-chief — and publisher Condé Nast’s chief content officer — Anna Wintour writing at the time: “Her international experience, exceptional multiplatform digital expertise, and wide-ranging interests are the perfect combination to lead Vogue China into the future.”

Zhang’s tenure at the magazine proved, at times, controversial, with the former head of Condé Nast’s Chinese arm reportedly criticizing her for being too Westernized and inexperienced to lead the magazine.

But she also won praise for modernizing Vogue China and championing diversity at the title. In her resignation announcement, Zhang said the publication had enjoyed “record growth in video” and the “highest engagement events in the history of Vogue China” during her editorship.

“Never before have we seen so much Chinese creativity showcased across the global network of Vogue editions,” she added. “The legacy of these achievements is a testament to the Vogue China team’s belief in excellence and innovation.”

Zhang’s announcement was met with messages of support from several high-profile fashion industry figures, including designers like Anna Sui and Native American model Quannah Chasinghorse, who responded to her Instagram post with the comment: “So inspiring! Mahsi’choo (“Thank You” in the Gwich’in language) for all you’ve done, so much positive change and beautiful work looking forward to seeing what you do next.”

Zhang’s departure comes just weeks after British Vogue’s editor, Edward Enninful, published his final issue. The Ghanaian-born fashion editor unexpectedly stepped down last June after more than six years at the helm.

A broader editorial shake-up at Condé Nast saw CEO Roger Lynch announce last November that the company was looking to cut 5% of its workforce. The publisher has since been accused by its staff union of violating labor law, leading more than 400 workers at titles like Vanity Fair and Vogue to walk out in protest in January.

