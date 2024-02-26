Trump, adult sons and former Trump Org. officials appeal civil fraud judgment in New York

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump, his adult sons, and two former Trump Organization officials have appealed the $464 million judgment entered against them in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case.

The Trumps filed a notice of appeal with the court on Monday, the first business day after Judge Arthur Engoron made the judgment official. Donald Trump is personally on the hook for $454 million, including interest payments.

In the filing, the attorneys said they were appealing the money judgment and other relief, including the bans against the Trumps from serving as officers of New York corporations for a period of years and whether the judge “committed errors of law and/or fact, abused its discretion, and/or acted in excess of its jurisdiction.”

It was not immediately clear how Trump planned to cover the money needed for the appeal.

Trump will need to put up cash or post bond to cover the $355 million and an additional roughly $100 million in interest he was ordered to pay. His sons were each ordered to pay more than $4 million back in gains they improperly received because of the fraud.

Engoron’s signed judgment was posted to the court docket Friday, one week after he found Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump liable for fraud in the civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The judge denied a request from Trump to delay the judgment for 30 days saying they didn’t explain or justify a reason to do so. His lawyers had argued it wouldn’t harm the New York attorney general’s office and would allow for an orderly process given the “magnitude” of the decision.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.