Former Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of DUI

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — Former Seattle Seahawks star cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested in King County, Washington, on Saturday on a suspicion of a DUI charge, the Washington State Patrol confirmed to CNN.

Sherman was stopped by the Washington State Patrol for going 79 mph within a 60 mph zone at about 2 a.m. PT in Bellevue, according to a first appearance document, from which a District Court judge found probable cause for DUI.

Sherman told authorities he had two margaritas when asked whether he’d had any alcohol to drink, according to the document, and he also agreed to a voluntary test.

The document also notes Sherman’s eyes were bloodshot and watery and there was an “odor of intoxicants.”

Sherman was arrested and booked at the King County Correctional Facility.

On Saturday, a King County District Court judge found probable cause for DUI, and he is expected to have a court hearing Monday to address conditions of release, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office could not confirm whether Sherman has retained an attorney, and CNN has made attempts to reach out to his representatives.

A judge set Sherman’s bond at $5,000 and ordered the former three-time All-Pro not to consume “alcohol, cannabis, cannabis products or non-prescribed drugs” before the next hearing, set for Wednesday. Online jail records say he was released Monday.

Sherman, who played for three teams in his 11 NFL seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in February 2014, is now an on-set analyst for Amazon Prime’s NFL coverage. He also appears on the Fox Sports 1 show “Undisputed.”

CNN’s Sarah Finch contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.