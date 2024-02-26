Denmark closes probe into Nord Stream blasts saying there’s not enough grounds for a criminal case

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has joined Sweden in closing its investigation into the 2022 explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Copenhagen police and the Danish security service said Monday in a joint statement they concluded there was deliberate sabotage but not the sufficient grounds to pursue a criminal case in Denmark. The underwater detonations on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which were built to carry Russian natural gas to Germany, occurred in international waters but within Swedish and Danish economic zones. Sweden earlier said that a state actor was the most likely culprit. Denmark’s investigation was one of three into the explosions.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.