Crews battling a second fire on Fort Carson Monday

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) - Fort Carson announced Monday that crews are currently battling two fires on the Mountain Post.

According to Fort Carson, a second fire ignited Monday around 11:30 a.m. This fire is on training range 153, near the eastern perimeter of Fort Carson. The fire has been reported at around 100 acres in size but is "moving quickly," according to a statement from the Mountain Post. All Fort Carson fire crews are working to contain the blaze.

A fire also began on a large impact training range on Fort Cason on Sunday. While initial estimates gauged this fire around 2,000 acres, Fort Carson said it has been determined that approximately 700 acres had burned by Monday morning. This fire is about 80 percent contained, according to Fort Carson.

There are no structures or personnel threatened at this time. Fort Carson said the cause of both fires is under investigation and it is unknown at this time if the two fires are connected.