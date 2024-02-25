Skip to Content
News

One person hospitalized after a shooting near Colorado Springs trail

MGN
By
New
Published 9:32 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that took place late Saturday night near Dorchester Park.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting at Dorchester Park, just off of south Nevada.

Upon arriving, officers say they found one adult male victim who had been shot.

CSPD says the victim is currently recovering at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers determined the actual shooting took place along the Greenway Bike Trial which runs along the south edge of the park at a "transient camp."

Police say they are still searching for a suspect, but add there is no suspected threat to the public.

The investigating is on-going.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content