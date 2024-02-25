One person hospitalized after a shooting near Colorado Springs trail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that took place late Saturday night near Dorchester Park.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting at Dorchester Park, just off of south Nevada.

Upon arriving, officers say they found one adult male victim who had been shot.

CSPD says the victim is currently recovering at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers determined the actual shooting took place along the Greenway Bike Trial which runs along the south edge of the park at a "transient camp."

Police say they are still searching for a suspect, but add there is no suspected threat to the public.

The investigating is on-going.