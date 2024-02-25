California’s Senate primary could fell two prominent Democrats and elevate Republican Steve Garvey

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s Senate race was expected to be a three-way Democratic prizefight this year. But the possibility of record-low turnout is elevating the chances of Republican former baseball star Steve Garvey making it to the general election. That could help end the congressional careers of two prominent progressive. Adam Schiff is the Democratic congressman who’s been leading the crowded field in fundraising and polling. Garvey’s rise heading into the March 5 primary threatens to crowd out two Democratic members of the House who are in the Senate race, Barbara Lee and Katie Porter. The top two finishers in the contest, regardless of party, advance to the November election in the liberal-leaning state.

