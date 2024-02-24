Why AP called South Carolina for Trump: Race call explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has declared former President Donald Trump the winner of the South Carolina primary over Nikki Haley. The AP based its 7 p.m. race call on an analysis of AP VoteCast, a comprehensive survey of Republican South Carolina primary voters. The survey confirms the findings of pre-Election Day polls showing Trump far outpacing Haley statewide. Declaring a winner as polls close based on the results of the AP’s VoteCast survey — and before election officials release tabulated votes — is not unusual in heavily lopsided contests like Saturday’s primary. VoteCast results show Trump winning by huge margins in every geographic region of the state.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.