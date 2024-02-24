Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024: How to watch

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — The 2024 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards will unfold on Saturday night from Los Angeles, and for the first time ever, the ceremony will stream live on Netflix.

The event, which celebrates some of the best film and television performances of the year as selected by voting members of SAG-AFTRA, promises a number of buzzy presenters and special moments.

The awards are also the first since last year’s prolonged actors’ strike in Hollywood, which happened concurrently with the WGA writers’ strike. The SAG Awards are also the last major entertainment awards event before next month’s Oscars ceremony.

Here’s what to know about the 30th annual SAG Awards.

The Nominees

On the television side, hit show “Succession” scored the most nominations with five for its final season.

“The Morning Show,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Ted Lasso,” among others, also received nomination love, as did the acclaimed limited Netflix series “Beef.”

In terms of movies, it was all about “Barbenheimer,” as both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” scored four SAG award nominations apiece.

The Presenters

Earlier this week, SAG announced a starry list of presenters for the show, with Idris Elba set to open the ceremony.

A notable group of presenters will be none other than Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and nominee Emily Blunt, who of course starred in the hit 2006 film “The Devil Wears Prada.” The reunion comes nearly 18 years after the release of the iconic film based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name.

Other show presenters include nominees Danielle Brooks, Margot Robbie, Colman Domingo, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy and Sterling K. Brown, along with Michael Cera, Jessica Chastain, Billie Eilish, America Ferrera, Brendan Fraser, Taraji P. Henson, Greta Lee, Melissa McCarthy, Glen Powell and Issa Rae.

Special moments

All eyes will be on the In Memoriam segment, and how the event chooses to memorialize stars we lost last year, including Matthew Perry, who died in October at the age of 54.

Separately, Perry’s “Friends” costar Jennifer Aniston will present the 59th SAG Life Achievement Award to legendary actor, singer, producer, writer, and director Barbra Streisand.

How to Watch

For the first time, the SAG awards will stream live on Netflix, on Saturday February 24 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Tan France of “Queer Eye” fame, along with fashion editor Elaine Welteroth, will host the SAG preshow and red carpet, streaming live on Netflix as well as YouTube and TikTok at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday.

