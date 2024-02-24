Skip to Content
News

Mesa Ridge advances to Great-8

By
Published 10:49 PM

The defending 5A champion Mesa Ridge Grizzlies built a 20-point lead, and then fought off a furious rally by Green Mountain for a 65-59 win.

Mesa Ridge returns to the Denver Coliseum, where they will face Dakota Ridge.

Mesa Ridge saw it's 20-point lead dwindle to one, but the Grizzlies defense came up with key stops down the stretch, and Tevin Riehl iced the game with five free throws in the final moments.

Tevin Riehl finished with 24 points, while Bryce Riehl chipped in with 14.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Jump to comments ↓

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content