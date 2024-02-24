Mesa Ridge advances to Great-8

The defending 5A champion Mesa Ridge Grizzlies built a 20-point lead, and then fought off a furious rally by Green Mountain for a 65-59 win.

Mesa Ridge returns to the Denver Coliseum, where they will face Dakota Ridge.

Mesa Ridge saw it's 20-point lead dwindle to one, but the Grizzlies defense came up with key stops down the stretch, and Tevin Riehl iced the game with five free throws in the final moments.

Tevin Riehl finished with 24 points, while Bryce Riehl chipped in with 14.