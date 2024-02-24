Colorado Springs high school requires students to lock phone away during school day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- When students at Eastlake High School in Colorado Springs come to school in the morning, they will put their phone in a magnetized lock-pouch and lose access to it for the whole day.

"We're only here for 5 hours a day, so you can go 5 hours without your cell phone," Cassandra Berry, Principal of Eastlake High School said.

Berry explained that it's a solution they've been considering for over two years. After COVID, she and other teachers noticed students were less engaged, had more mental health problems and were experiencing online bullying, even while in class.

"When they came back to school, it was hard for them to let go of that phone. It was their way of connecting with their peers. It was their way of connecting to the world. We also know because of the anonymity that you can have on the Internet, students were getting bullied by other students, sometimes even during the school day, right here in the school building," Berry said.

She said that she's noticed a positive difference in student productivity since they've started using the technology as well.

Even with the upsides, Berry has said that some parents expressed concerns regarding the safety of students, especially in emergencies.

"The number one concern is what do I do in case of an emergency." Berry explained. "So, of course, if we ever had to evacuate the building and all of these [phones] are locked up, we do have portable unlocking devices that we automatically take out. They're part of our first aid kit for evacuation purposes."

The $2,500 system included portable magnets that unlock the pouches if needed. Additionally, most teachers and staff keep phones on them in case of an emergency as well.

"We do make sure that security still has their cell phone and administration has their cell phone. The front desk has their cell phone so that there are people, adults that are connected to the city to make sure we can get everyone as safe as possible, as quick as possible," Berry said.

Berry said that the school has been in constant communication with parents since the beginning of the year regarding the new system, and is open to any concerns regarding the system.

"We've been telling our parents since the beginning of January, this is coming. This is what it is. If you have questions, come by. Experience it. Check it out. Talk to the board if you don't like it so that we can address all concerns," Berry said.