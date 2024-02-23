Suspect in deadly shooting on UCCS campus set to appear in court

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect allegedly involved in the double homicide at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) is expected in court later this morning, Feb. 23.

25-year-old Nicholas Jordan is a student at the university and a roommate of Samual Knopp, one of the victims. He was arrested on Monday, Feb. 19, and now faces two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 24-year-old student Samuel Knopp and 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery.

Jordan is set to appear in court today at 8:30 inside the El Paso County Courthouse. In a virtual hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 20, Jordan's bond was raised from $1 million to $5 million cash only.

This remains an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.