National Rifle Association and Wayne LaPierre are found liable in lawsuit over lavish spending

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Rifle Association and its longtime former leader have been found liable in a lawsuit centered on the organization’s lavish spending. A New York jury on Friday found that Wayne LaPierre misspent millions of dollars of the group’s money on pricey perks, and it ordered him to repay the group $4,351,231. Jurors also found that the NRA omitted or misrepresented information in its tax filings and violated New York law by failing to adopt a whistleblower policy. NRA general counsel John Frazer and retired finance chief Wilson Phillips were also defendants. Phillips was ordered to pay $2 million in damages to the NRA. Frazer was found to have violated his duties, but was not ordered to repay anything.

