Skip to Content
News

CSPD: Man reports burglary then points BB gun at responding officer

KRDO
By
New
Published 12:33 PM

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday evening just before 7 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a residence in the 2800 block of Hayman Terrace to investigate a reported burglary in progress.

According to CSPD, the man who called to report the burglary invited the first officer who responded into his home. He then produced a weapon that was later determined to be a realistic-looking BB gun and pointed it at the officer.

CSPD said the officer was able to "address' the man and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old David Bewall, was arrested for felony menacing. CSPD said the reported burglary was unfounded.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content