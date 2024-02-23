CSPD: Man reports burglary then points BB gun at responding officer

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday evening just before 7 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a residence in the 2800 block of Hayman Terrace to investigate a reported burglary in progress.

According to CSPD, the man who called to report the burglary invited the first officer who responded into his home. He then produced a weapon that was later determined to be a realistic-looking BB gun and pointed it at the officer.

CSPD said the officer was able to "address' the man and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old David Bewall, was arrested for felony menacing. CSPD said the reported burglary was unfounded.