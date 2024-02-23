Brush fire burning north of El Paso County near Perry Park

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A brush fire is burning in southwestern Douglas County near the town of Perry Park.

2:00 p.m. Update: The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has issued a pre-evacuation notice for Perry Park Road south of Tomah Road due to a grass Fire. You should be alert and ready to leave this area at any time. If you are concerned about your safety or believe you are in danger, do not wait for an official evacuation order - leave immediately. To prepare for evacuation, you should arrange for transportation or other mobility assistance, relocate livestock or large animals out of the area, and pack essential personal belongings, medications, special dietary items, and infant-care items. Only use 911 if you have an emergency.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) posted the following at about 1:30 p.m.

“Happening now: we are working with Castle Rock Fire and Larkspur Fire and a number of other agencies on this fire that is burning near 5500 S. Perry Park Road. It is currently about 60 acres. Updates to be posted here.”

Perry Park is in the Larkspur area on the south side of Douglas County, southeast of Castle Rock.

This is a developing story.