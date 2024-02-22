Patrick Kane scores in OT to give Red Wings 2-1 victory over Avalanche

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane scored at 3:42 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin dropped a pass to Kane, who whipped a quick shot from the top of the hash marks past Avalanche goalie Justus Annunen for his 10th goal of the season. Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche. Larkin had Detroit’s other goal. Annunen made 28 saves while Detroit goaltender Alex Lyon stopped 30 shots. The Red Wings has not beaten the Avalanche since Feb. 27, 2016, a span of 10 games.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.