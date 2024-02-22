Skip to Content
Car accident in Pueblo causing delays on southbound I-25

KRDO
By
today at 6:08 AM
Published 5:58 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There will be traffic impacts on the southbound lanes of I-25 between Exit 104 - Eden and Exit 102 - Eagleridge Blvd due to a car accident.

Update: According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the roadways are now reopened to traffic.

Slower speeds are recommended and drivers should expect delays in the area. There is no information on how severe the crash is and how long clean-up will take.

This is a developing story that we will update when more information is available.

Ty Evans

