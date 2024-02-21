Skip to Content
News

Vista Ridge’s Hayden Newberg honored after state title

By
New
Published 11:41 PM

Vista Ridge held an in-school celebration for wrestler Hayden Newberg.

Newberg, a junior, took home the state championship in the Girls 120lb division. She defeated her opponent by decision, 5-1.

She's already drawing interest from multiple universities, including Iowa.

"It's crazy. And honestly, right now, it's really hard to believe," Newberg said. "I've definitely put in the work, and the time, and I couldn't have done it without my teammates, (and) my family."

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Jump to comments ↓

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content