Vista Ridge’s Hayden Newberg honored after state title

Vista Ridge held an in-school celebration for wrestler Hayden Newberg.

Newberg, a junior, took home the state championship in the Girls 120lb division. She defeated her opponent by decision, 5-1.

She's already drawing interest from multiple universities, including Iowa.

"It's crazy. And honestly, right now, it's really hard to believe," Newberg said. "I've definitely put in the work, and the time, and I couldn't have done it without my teammates, (and) my family."