Trump asks judge to delay enforcing the $355 million civil fraud decision for one month

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump asked the judge overseeing the civil fraud case to delay enforcing the $355 million judgment against him for one month.

In a letter to Judge Arthur Engoron, Trump’s attorneys accuse New York Attorney General Letitia James of an “unseemly rush” to enforce the judgment by submitting a proposal for the judge to sign just days after the ruling.

Trump has 30 days from when a judgment is entered to post bond and appeal.

Last week, the judge ordered Trump to pay $355 million plus interest and imposed a three-year ban from acting as an officer of a New York business.

Trump’s attorney said if the judge decides to enter the attorney general’s judgment the defendants “request the Court stay enforcement of that Judgment for thirty (30) days. Given that the court-appointed monitor continues to be in place, there is no prejudice to the Attorney General in briefly staying enforcement to allow for an orderly post-Judgment process, particularly given the magnitude of Judgment.”

The-CNN-Wire

