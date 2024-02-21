Skip to Content
Traffic is expected to be reduced to one lane on Academy Blvd. due to improvement project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are around halfway finished with a two-year, 62-million-dollar improvement project on two stretches of South Academy Boulevard. Starting today, Feb. 21, a big change at a key intersection will likely cause significant traffic jams.

At some point, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction going both north and southbound on Academy which will cause some congestion in the area. Several blocks headed north to Bijou Street and headed south to Airport Road will also be impacted due to the lane reduction.

Drivers should be cautious of work crews while in the area and expect reduced speeds.

