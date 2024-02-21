Syria says an Israeli strike that hit a Damascus residential area killed 2 people

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s state TV says an Israeli strike that hit a residential area in the country’s capital of Damascus has killed two people. The TV reported that several missiles hit the western neighborhood of Kfar Sousseh on Wednesday morning. The pro-government Sham FM radio station said the strike hit a building near an Iranian-run school. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of war-torn Syria in recent years. Israel rarely acknowledges its actions in Syria, but it has said that it targets bases of Iran-allied militants, such as Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

