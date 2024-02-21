Robbie Namnoum signs to play baseball at Augustana College

Cheyenne Mountain pitcher Robbie Namnoum will be a college athlete.

Namnoum, the son of KRDO sports director Rob Namnoum, will pitch at Augustana College in Illinois.

Robbie has become one of the Red-Tailed Hawks most reliable pitchers, and will be a key piece in the team's upcoming season.

Robbie battled back from a knee injury after his sophomore year which required surgery. Not only did he make it back, he elevated his game, and now Augustana will enjoy the benefits of his work.

"It was so much work... a lot of grueling days, and physical therapy, and just trying to get my knee back to full strength," Robbie said. "I think, standing here now, I'm just very grateful I kept going, kept at it. My dad, my mom was so supportive of me. I'm just like really thankful, man, to be here."

Robbie credited his dad for helping him reach this point.

"He showed me all the sports. He really got me into it at an early age. I can't be more thankful to have him as a dad."