Palmer pummels Eagle Valley to advance in 5A playoffs

Published 11:05 PM

The Palmer Terrors made a statement with an 87-55 win over Eagle Valley.

Palmer improves to 20-4 this season.

The Terrors will travel to Mead in the next round.

Danny Mata

