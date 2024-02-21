Palmer pummels Eagle Valley to advance in 5A playoffs
The Palmer Terrors made a statement with an 87-55 win over Eagle Valley.
Palmer improves to 20-4 this season.
The Terrors will travel to Mead in the next round.
