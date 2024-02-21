Newly renovated healthcare service center being unveiled in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New and improved healthcare services are heading to under-served areas across the city. The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) in Colorado Springs is showcasing its newly renovated space at the Silver Key campus today, Feb. 21.

This event is in partnership with several non-profits in our area including Peak Education, Bright Space Counseling, and Centro de la Familia. Together, these organizations hope today's showcasing will help provide new resources to those who lack adequate healthcare services.

Tonight's event will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1615 South Murray Boulevard.