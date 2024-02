The defending state champion Mesa Ridge Grizzlies made a statement with a 77-50 win over Sand Creek.

Mesa Ridge jumped out to a 28-3 lead to start the game, and never looked back.

Tevin Riehl scored 19 points, and became Mesa Ridge's all-time leading scorer.

Bryce Riehl led the Grizzlies with 23 points, while Tanner Widic pitched in with 19.