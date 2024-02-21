James Biden tells GOP lawmakers that Joe Biden had no involvement in the family’s business dealings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s brother has told lawmakers that the president “never had any involvement” in the family’s business dealings. That statement came from James Biden as he appeared for a voluntary private interview Wednesday on Capitol Hill as part of House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry. It’s the latest in a series of interviews that GOP lawmakers have conducted recently as they try to rebuild momentum for an impeachment process surrounding the Biden family’s overseas finances. The investigation faced a major blow last week. An FBI informant who had claimed there was a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving the president, his son Hunter, and a Ukrainian energy company was charged with fabricating the story.

