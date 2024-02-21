FDA warns against smartwatches and rings that claim to measure blood sugar without needles

Smartwatches and smart rings that claim to measure blood sugar levels without piercing the skin could be dangerous and should be avoided. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning Wednesday that applies to all such devices, regardless of brand. The warning does not apply to smartwatch apps that are linked to under-the-skin sensors that directly measure blood sugar to help people with diabetes manage the disease. About 37 million American have diabetes, which requires close monitoring of blood sugar levels. One doctor says using the unapproved devices could result in inaccurate blood sugar measurements, with potentially devastating consequences.

