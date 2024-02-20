Skip to Content
Pine Creek high school celebrates a Class 4A state swim and dive championship

Published 8:18 PM

The Pine Creek swim and dive team recently won their second consecutive Class 4A state championship. On Tuesday morning the school honored the team with a pep rally.

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

