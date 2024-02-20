Skip to Content
Partly cloudy and mild today

today at 11:49 AM
Published 11:32 AM

Partly cloudy skies and unseasonably warm temperatures ahead this afternoon.

TODAY: Increasing high cloudiness heading into the afternoon and evening... coupled with very warm temperatures. Highs today will max out in the upper-60s and low-70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool overnight with morning lows Wednesday dipping into the mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Periods of snow in the mountains Wednesday. Partly cloudy, mild and windy across the plains Wednesday. Light snow showers heading into Thursday morning... especially across the Palmer Divide and Teller County. Temperatures will warm once again for the weekend with highs in the 60s.

