Hoda Kotb invites Kelly Rowland back to ‘Today’ and offers to share her dressing room

(CNN) — Hoda Kotb is hoping to see singer Kelly Rowland back on “Today with Hoda & Jenna” soon.

The “Mea Culpa” star left the NBC studio last week ahead of a scheduled appearance to fill in as Kotb’s co-host on “Hoda & Jenna” while Jenna Bush Hager had a day off, but Kotb said during Tuesday’s episode of the show that she has only “love” for Rowland.

“I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland,” Kotb said. “I adore her and I want her to come back on our show.”

Rowland, who did appear on an earlier hour of “Today” as a guest, reportedly ended up leaving the studio before her co-hosting gig after expressing displeasure with the dressing room she was given.

Without directly confirming the reports, Kotb said on Tuesday that when Rowland comes back to their show, she can share her dressing room.

“We’ll be in it together,” Kotb said, laughing. “I just want to say we love her. We’ve loved her on this show for many, many, many years.”

CNN has reached out to Rowland’s rep for comment on the matter.

Singer Rita Ora filled in for Rowland as Kotb’s co-host, who on Tuesday Kotb said “came in at the last second and really did a phenomenal job.”

“We have great women on this show,” she added, with Hager nodding in agreement.

In a comical turn of events, Rowland appeared on Monday’s episode of the Sherri Shepherd show and was apparently well taken care of – at least according to an Instagram comment Shepherd left on her show’s official page.

“Oh we gave her a gorgeous room!” Shepherd wrote in the comments, replying to a user who commented their presumption that Rowland’s dressing room was “acceptable.”

It remains to be seen whether Rowland will return to “Hoda & Jenna.”

In the meantime, Kotb and Hager both jokingly agreed during Tuesday’s show that Hager is not allowed to take a day off again until 2026.

