FBI searching for “Afternoon Delight Bandit” after multiple bank robberies in Denver area

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KRDO) - The FBI's Denver Divison is seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who has robbed two banks in Brighton, Colorado.

According to the FBI, the individual has been dubbed the "Afternoon Delight Bandit" because each robbery was in the middle of the afternoon.

The FBI said the suspect is believed to be responsible for the following bank robberies:

Feb. 6 at 3:00 p.m. at TBK Bank, 30 N. 4th Ave., Brighton

Feb. 19 at 2:40 p.m. at Bank of Colorado, 13 N. 50th Ave., Brighton

According to the FBI, bank robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison for each federal offense, and sentences can increase if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime. If anyone has any information on the bank robberies listed above, they are asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at (303) 629-7171, the Brighton Police Department at (303) 655-8740, or

remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).



