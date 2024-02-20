A pacemaker for the brain helped a woman with crippling depression. It may soon offer hope to others
By LAURA UNGAR
AP Science Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Researchers are testing deep brain stimulation as a treatment for people with a severe form of depression. Doctors compare it to a pacemaker for the brain. It involves implanting electrodes in the brain, which are attached to a device placed under the skin in the chest. Recent research is promising, and doctors believe federal approval may come soon. However, two past studies showed no advantage to using DBS for depression and temporarily halted progress. Some scientists continue to raise concerns. But DBS has already helped participants in clinical trials. Among them is Emily Hollenbeck of New York. She suffered devastating depression for years and lost both parents to suicide. She says she was desperate for answers and DBS is why she’s alive today.