Sunny and warm the next few days

today at 8:13 AM
Published 7:38 AM

Sunny and unseasonably mild the next three days.

TODAY: Sunny, mild, and just a little bit breezy Monday with highs in the mid-50s and low-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with morning lows Tuesday dipping into the low-30s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and warm temps Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s. We'll see increasing clouds Wednesday with a small chance for showers Wednesday into Thursday. The mountains will see light accumulations during the time frame. Cooler Thursday and Friday with warming temperatures once again this weekend.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

