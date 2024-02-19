Sunny and warm the next few days

Sunny and unseasonably mild the next three days.

TODAY: Sunny, mild, and just a little bit breezy Monday with highs in the mid-50s and low-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with morning lows Tuesday dipping into the low-30s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and warm temps Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s. We'll see increasing clouds Wednesday with a small chance for showers Wednesday into Thursday. The mountains will see light accumulations during the time frame. Cooler Thursday and Friday with warming temperatures once again this weekend.