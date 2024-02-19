‘Soaring’ over hills or ‘playing’ with puppies, study finds seniors enjoy virtual reality

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Even seniors like virtual reality, whether it is flying in a plane, soaring over mountains or playing with puppies. That is the finding of a newly published Stanford University study that surveyed residents of 17 senior communities around the country after they experienced VR, usually for the first time. Seniors picked from virtual experiences such as parachuting, riding in a tank, watching stage performances, playing with puppies and kittens or visiting places like Paris or Egypt. Almost 80% of seniors reported having a more positive attitude after their VR session and almost 60% said they felt less isolated socially. Those who didn’t like it tended to be those who don’t like technology in general.

