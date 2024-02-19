Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy now accepting applications

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer units are hosting the 9th Annual Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy in June 2024.

According to the sheriff's office, the Teen Academy provides young adults with a unique opportunity to learn about the operations of regional law enforcement agencies in El Paso County. The four-day class is held over two weeks at local high schools. Applicants must be between the ages of 13-18.

The dates for the academy are:

June 10-13, 2024 at Vista Ridge High School

June 17-20, 2024 at Cheyenne Mountain High School

For more information, including how to apply, visit Pikes Peak Regional Teen Academy