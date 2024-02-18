Turkey detains company director as part of inquiry into gold mine landslide that left 9 missing

Istanbul (AP) — Authorities in Turkey have detained the director of the company managing a gold mine where a massive landslide in the country’s east left nine workers missing. A huge landslide engulfed Tuesday the Anagold Madencilik company’s Copler mine in the town of Ilic in Turkey’s mountainous Erzincan province, trapping the workers under tons of rubble, and becoming a potential environmental disaster. According to local media, Cengiz Demirci, Turkey director and senior vice president of operations at the Denver-based SSR Mining Inc., Anagold’s parent company, was detained Sunday morning. Earlier this week, authorities also detained eight other Copler mine employees, six of whom were formally arrested.

