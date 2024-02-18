State Wrestling Finals part 2

Calhan’s Ciara Monger (aka Fear Monger) made history. She becomes Colorado’s first 4-time girls heavyweight champion. It’s something no one can ever take away from her.

"I'm excited, Monger said. "I'm really shaking right now. I'm excited. All of the 14 years I've had has paid off. It's just a great experience. Getting to just be here is amazing. It's my last year and it means a lot. I was really excited to wrestle today. I'm just overwhelmed with this."

Monger rolled to perfection and a 4th straight title the way she always does: by asserting dominance. After scrubbing the mat with her opponent’s head, she pinned her late in the second round to secure her place in history.

"The main point of this, and my main excitement about winning four, was for the history of the girls," Monger said. "Showing the younger generation that they can do this, and show them that it's gonna be hard, but as long as you keep pushing through, you can do it."

On the boy’s side, Mesa Ridge’s Isaiah jones tried to mine for gold using his opponent’s body. After a tough, back and forth match, Jones claimed the ultimate treasure by winning the 4A, 215lb title.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," Jones said. "Just accomplishing a state championship. That's like, one of my biggest dreams. And it finally came true today. All my supporters, they believed in me. That was always the dream. Last year I didn't get it done, but this year I got it done. It's a big achievement, and I'm excited."

Falcon’s Robert Joseph Meza wrangled his opponent early, and then held off his opponent to claim the 4A, 120lb title by decision.

Delores Huerta’s Miguel Franco left it all on the mat, including his opponent’s hopes and dreams. Franco won a dog fight by decision. He is the 2A, 106lb champion.

Pocky Amaro finished third last season at state and vowed to come back and win it this year. And the Pueblo East beast would not be denied, winning the 4A, 106lb final, and ending his high school career with his first state championship. He helped lead pueblo east to yet another top-3 finish, as the Eagles took second place.

"The first thought, honestly, my mind went blank for a second," Amaro said. "I was just so excited. I didn't know what was going on, to be honest. A few seconds after it felt great. I just realized that I was a state champ. I don't know. My body is just tingling. It feels good that all the hard work finally paid off."