2 police officers and 1 firefighter killed responding to a domestic incident outside Minneapolis, governor says

By Chris Boyette and Joe Sutton, CNN

(CNN) — Two police officers and a firefighter are dead and other officers were injured after responding to a domestic incident Sunday in Burnsville, Minnesota, the state’s governor said.

“Horrific news from Burnsville. While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured,” Gov. Tim Walz posted online.

“We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day. My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville,” Walz said. The governor added that flags would be flown at half-mast across Minnesota on Monday and the state Department of Public Safety is “coordinating with local law enforcement to conduct an investigation.”

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene after reports of local police officers involved in a “domestic-related shooting,” the agency said earlier.

There “is an active scene,” Burnsville Communications and Community Engagement Director Carissa Larsen told CNN on Sunday morning.

“Please keep Burnsville Police Dept in your prayers this morning,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara posted online.

Burnsville is approximately 15 miles south of Minneapolis.

The officers were responding to a call about domestic abuse, an official with a labor union representing Minnesota law enforcement and first responders said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the officers and first responder who responded to a domestic call this morning,” Jim Mortenson, executive director of the Law Enforcement Labor Services union, told CNN.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and her husband are praying for the officers, she said in a statement.

“They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community. John and I are praying for them and their families and the Burnsville P.D. this morning,” Klobuchar said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Josh Campbell contributed to this report.