Six-time Olympic gold medalist Chris Hoy reveals cancer diagnosis

(CNN) — Six-time Olympic gold medalist Chris Hoy has announced he has cancer, saying he is “optimistic, positive and surrounded by love.”

Hoy, 47, posted a statement on Instagram revealing he is undergoing chemotherapy after receiving his diagnosis last year, something he says “came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point.”

“My heart goes out to the many others who are also going through similar challenges right now,” he wrote. “I’m optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I’m truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult.

“However, I currently feel fine – I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal. It’s an exciting year of work ahead, not least with the Paris Olympics in July. I can’t wait to get stuck in, have fun and share it with you all.”

Hoy is one of Great Britain’s most successful ever Olympians, dominating in the track cycling arena.

He made his Olympic debut at the Sydney Summer Games in 2000, winning his first Olympic medal with a silver in the men’s team sprint event.

Hoy’s first gold came four years later in Athens as he finished first in the men’s 1,000m time trial.

In Beijing in 2008, Hoy was at the peak of his powers, winning three gold medals across the three separate disciplines.

And he cemented his legacy as one of the greats of the sport on home soil at the London 2012 Games when he won two further golds in the keirin and team sprint.

Upon his retirement in 2013, he was Team GB’s most successful ever Olympian with six gold medals. That mark has since been passed by Jason Kenny with seven.

Hoy also finished his career with 11 world championship medals, the first coming in 1999.

“For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced. While I’m thankful for any support, I’d like to deal with this privately.”

British Cycling paid tribute to Hoy on X – formerly known as Twitter – saying: “Everyone at British Cycling sends their love and best wishes to you and your family, Chris. You got this.”

