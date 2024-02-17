Former FBI counterintelligence chief sentenced to more prison time over undisclosed foreign cash

By Josh Campbell and Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — A former senior FBI counterintelligence official, previously sentenced to federal prison for his association with a Russian oligarch, has been ordered to serve additional time in a separate case involving the receipt of foreign cash, according to the US Justice Department.

Charles McGonigal, a 22-year veteran of the FBI who oversaw national security investigations at the bureau’s New York field office, was sentenced Friday “to 28 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his undisclosed receipt of $225,000 in cash from an individual with ties to the Albanian government while McGonigal was supervising counterintelligence investigations,” the DOJ said.

CNN has reached out to McGonigal’s attorney for comment on the new sentencing.

The disgraced former high-ranking FBI official was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in January 2023. He pleaded guilty in August to one count of conspiracy to violate US sanctions and money laundering for working for Oleg Deripaska, a wealthy Russian with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

In September, he pleaded guilty in a separate case in Washington, DC, to concealing hundreds of thousands of dollars he received from a former Albanian intelligence employee as well as foreign contacts he made with the individual.

McGonigal’s new sentence will be served consecutively to the previous sentencing, according to the DOJ, for a total of 6.5 years in federal prison.

CNN’s Lauren del Valle contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.