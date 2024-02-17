Former CBS executive Les Moonves to pay Los Angeles ethics fine for interference in police probe

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former CBS executive Les Moonves has agreed to pay $11,250 to settle a complaint from the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission. Moonves was accused of interfering with a 2017 police investigation of a sexual assault complaint against him. Documents show he acknowledged working with an LAPD captain to illegally obtain information about a sexual assault victim’s confidential police report against him. In 2022 he and CBS paid $30.5 million for keeping shareholders in the dark about the allegations. Moonves acknowledged having relations with three of his accusers but said they were consensual. The district attorney declined to file criminal charges in 2018. A lawyer for Moonves did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

