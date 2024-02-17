Dakota Johnson is not watching her movie ‘Madame Web’ as a form of ‘self care’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Dakota Johnson is choosing to sit out from watching her newest movie, and her reasoning might be a bit surprising.

The star, who plays the title character in new superhero flick “Madame Web,” told MagicFM earlier this week that she doesn’t know when she’ll see the movie, vacillating between saying that she “probably won’t see it” to vaguely stating that she will “someday.”

But Johnson explained that it isn’t about “Madame Web” specifically, and that she actually doesn’t “like to” watch any of her films.

“For me, it’s a way to not have, like, an existential crisis,” the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actor explained. “Not watching my movies is like self-care.”

Johnson is not alone among actors who employ that strategy. Meryl Streep, Adam Driver, Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman and more have also said they tend to avoid screening their projects.

“Madame Web” stars Johnson as a clairvoyant paramedic and is tenuously connected to Sony Pictures’ grouping of films that include both the “Venom” movies as well as 2022’s “Morbius” with Jared Leto. Reviews for “Madame Web” have been less than enthusiastic, with a 13% on Rotten Tomatoes.

When it comes to self care, though, at least Johnson knows the right answer to the question, “Do you Google yourself?”

“No! God no,” the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson told MagicFM this week. “Oh my god, no.”

