State high school wrestling tournament – semifinal matches

Patience is a virtue unless of course you're CAÑON City Kate Doughty. She was so eager to get to state, she dispatched her opponent in forty-four seconds and with the win, comes pure happiness, "I'm so pumped. I've never been in the finals before," says Doughty. "I'm so thankful. I worked so hard for this. I mean, all the early mornings when everyone else is asleep. I mean, working out on Christmas like that sometimes stuff, but, you know, it got us here and I'm so, so thankful. I'm so blessed."

Let's check in on Calhan's Ciara Monger, that doesn't look fun, oh my, with that second round pin, fear Monger has chance to become the girls heavyweight wrestler to win a state title in all four years, "I'm excited to put all the hard work I've worked to these years and leave it all on the mat. I'm going to go out there like normal. Of course I'm going to have nerves and stuff, but once I step on the mat, all my nerves go away," says Monger.

I don't much but I know enough not to get on Landon Drury's bad side. Sand Creek's 144 pound monster beat his opponent like he owed him money, winning 15-0 by technical fall, second time he's done that and he pinned another dude, beast, "I want to be the best in the world, actually. I want to be the best. So, every match I treat the same no matter who it is. I'm just gonna come at them with all my will," says Drury.

In Class 2A 106 pound weight class, Dolores Huerta senior Miguel Franco folded his opponent like a napkin, he's off to the finals, "I've been working for this all my life. I'm hungry. It's my senior year. I have to take it. It's my last year. There’s just one day left in the high school wrestling season," says Franco.