State high school wrestling tournament – day two quarterfinal action

The glory of victory. The heartbreak of defeat. The deeper we go into the state tournament, the higher the stakes.

In the Class 4A 215 pound state quarterfinal, Mesa Ridge's Isaiah Jones continued his march toward a state title. Cheyenne Mountain's Griffin LaRue was game but Jones is the top ranked wrestler in his class for a reason. Jones advance to the state semifinals with an 11-4 decision. He improves his record to 38-2.

In the Class 5A, 285 pound heavyweight bout. Pine Creek's Isaac Landry was in control early but Pomona's Adrian Arellano fought back and stunned Landry by pinning him late in the second round.

In the Class 4A, 165 pound weight class, Sand Creek's impressive sophomore Achilles Evans went toe to toe with Erie's Carson Hageman. After the full three rounds, they needed a tie breaker to settle the match, where Hageman scraped by with the close win but a loss doesn't mean it's over, because with a team state title at stake, every match matters. Even the consolation matches, and the fire was still there for Mesa Ridge's Donte Roane, who battled back from a loss to beat Coronado's Thomas Sanchez by decision, "I'm feeling good. I'm feeling ready. I'm trying to come back. I'm trying to place this year. All that matters is I've just gotta keep scoring. I don't even have to worry about the win. I've just gotta go out there and have fun," says Roane.