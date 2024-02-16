Skip to Content
News

Man accused of shooting and killing a dog in Colorado Springs is in court today

CSPD
By
Published 6:16 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man accused of shooting a dog out of revenge is expected in court today, Feb. 16. The suspect now identified as Ryan Longo was arrested on February 5th, after allegedly shooting a dog five times at the Pine Bluffs Apartments, killing the dog.

Investigations revealed the dog was in a previous altercation with Longo’s dog weeks prior. In court, Longo admitted the dog had bitten his dog and that he was purposefully trying to hurt it. Longo now faces felony animal cruelty and harassment charges.

He's currently being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $10,000 bond. His court appearance is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at the El Paso County Courthouse. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ty Evans

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content