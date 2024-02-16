Man accused of shooting and killing a dog in Colorado Springs is in court today

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man accused of shooting a dog out of revenge is expected in court today, Feb. 16. The suspect now identified as Ryan Longo was arrested on February 5th, after allegedly shooting a dog five times at the Pine Bluffs Apartments, killing the dog.

Investigations revealed the dog was in a previous altercation with Longo’s dog weeks prior. In court, Longo admitted the dog had bitten his dog and that he was purposefully trying to hurt it. Longo now faces felony animal cruelty and harassment charges.

He's currently being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $10,000 bond. His court appearance is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at the El Paso County Courthouse.